Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Raised to C$60.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cameco from C$49.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$58.13.

Cameco Stock Down 2.9 %

Cameco stock opened at C$53.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86. The stock has a market cap of C$23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.27, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.64. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$28.98 and a 52 week high of C$56.87.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$482.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, analysts expect that Cameco will post 2.2637547 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

