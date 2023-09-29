Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 15,524 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 498.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,637 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,524 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,928. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $434.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.99. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,609 shares of company stock valued at $3,913,580. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.