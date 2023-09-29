Ballast Inc. Buys 4,681 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ballast Inc. increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of T traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.00. 4,295,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,599,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.15.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

