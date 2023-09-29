Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 850 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 38,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 177,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 28,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.37. 3,973,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,917,264. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average is $40.47. The company has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

