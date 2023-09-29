NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 536,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,879 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.3% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $39,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,233,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,708,599,000 after purchasing an additional 749,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after buying an additional 315,356 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,532,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,355,000 after buying an additional 882,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.85.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,338,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,436,925. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.91. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.98 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

