Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.44.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.95. 261,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439,701. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $143.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.95.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

