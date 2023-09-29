Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Decreased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,675 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.1% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,457 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 5.7% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $162.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,609 shares of company stock worth $3,913,580. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.