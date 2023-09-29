Ballast Inc. Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ballast Inc. raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,085 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $6.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.00. 14,095,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,079,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.77 and its 200-day moving average is $111.04. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

