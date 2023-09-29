Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,456 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $162.53 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.74 and a 200 day moving average of $153.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,128,977.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,609 shares of company stock worth $3,913,580 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

