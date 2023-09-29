NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Lowered by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.4% of TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,214,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 23,938.9% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,646,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,747,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

NEE traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $58.02. 3,140,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,419,322. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.98 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The company has a market cap of $117.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.85.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

