TAP Consulting LLC Acquires Shares of 1,337 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,337 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $162.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $437.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.99.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,609 shares of company stock worth $3,913,580 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

