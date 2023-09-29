Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Purchases 2,620 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.0% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VWO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.48. 2,311,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,907,616. The company has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average is $40.47. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

