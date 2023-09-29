Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

VZ stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $136.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Verizon Communications

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.