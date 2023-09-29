Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Acquires 160 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,093 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $5.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.19. 17,609,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,095,043. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.04. The stock has a market cap of $145.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

