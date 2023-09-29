Snider Financial Group Purchases 2,417 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Snider Financial Group increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 111.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,593 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.2% of Snider Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.37.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $566.82. The company had a trading volume of 167,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $554.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $524.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $572.18.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

