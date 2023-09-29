First Bancorp Inc ME Takes Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $361.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,540,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,274,250. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $387.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $370.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

