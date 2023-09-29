Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Lessened by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 3.8% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,079,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11,616.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 971.1% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 951,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 862,236 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.9 %

QQQ stock traded up $3.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $361.28. The stock had a trading volume of 20,751,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,338,746. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $370.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.76. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

