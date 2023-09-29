Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is FCF Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 1.6% of FCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Accenture by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 131.6% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.24.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded up $6.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $306.97. The stock had a trading volume of 302,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $330.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $316.01 and its 200 day moving average is $299.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.93%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

