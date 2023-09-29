Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $407,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.8% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $93.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.80.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.58%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

