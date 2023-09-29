Essex Savings Bank Invests $236,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 515 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,623,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,032,000 after acquiring an additional 16,272 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 31.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 5.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $512.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $558.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $515.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.36.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.77.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,927 shares of company stock worth $44,218,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

