Essex Savings Bank Acquires 97 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $879,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $159.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.36. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

