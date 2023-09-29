Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.88. The stock had a trading volume of 124,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,360. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.06. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

