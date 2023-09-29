Matrix Trust Co Buys 533 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Paychex by 254.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 164.7% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.33. 79,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,084. The stock has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.36.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $15,999,245.93. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,289,533.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

