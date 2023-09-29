Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $290,000 Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,118,000 after purchasing an additional 696,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,937,000 after buying an additional 101,939 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,676,102. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.53. The stock has a market cap of $104.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $71.02 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Melius downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

