Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Buys 65 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $285.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,022. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.75 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.21%.

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

