Magnus Financial Group LLC Trims Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.95.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $69.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.