Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 3,651 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,908 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $38,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $569.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $554.23 and its 200 day moving average is $524.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $572.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $597.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.37.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

