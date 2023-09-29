Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 534 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. First County Bank CT lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 7,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $58.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.45. The stock has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $95.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.87.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

