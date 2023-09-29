Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Buys 483 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.95. 297,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,071. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.77. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

