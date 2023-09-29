Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 75.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $263,837,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,652,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,934,002. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.39.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

