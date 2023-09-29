Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 567.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IWM traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,544,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,375,352. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.