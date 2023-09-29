Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,335 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,128,977.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,609 shares of company stock valued at $3,913,580 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.5 %

WMT opened at $162.53 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $437.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

