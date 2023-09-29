Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,207 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $88.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.25. The company has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 229.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.