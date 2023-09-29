Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $6.78 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,136 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 2.0% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.98. 5,679,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,606,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

