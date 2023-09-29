NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $89.63, but opened at $99.37. NIKE shares last traded at $96.93, with a volume of 9,293,139 shares traded.

The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in NIKE by 100,067.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,140,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NIKE by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,111,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,521,881,000 after acquiring an additional 430,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 8.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $148.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.77 and a 200 day moving average of $111.04.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

