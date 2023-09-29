Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 800 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $141.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.72. The stock has a market cap of $128.85 billion, a PE ratio of 65.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

