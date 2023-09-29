Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $650.00 at Argus

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Argus from $630.00 to $650.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $597.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.93.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $567.81. The stock had a trading volume of 195,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,576. The firm has a market cap of $251.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $572.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $554.23 and a 200 day moving average of $524.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

