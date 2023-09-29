Alembic Global Advisors Begins Coverage on RTX (NYSE:RTX)

Research analysts at Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RTX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America cut RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.89. 1,107,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,678,014. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97. RTX has a 1-year low of $71.02 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RTX will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

