Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 3.7% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Whelan Financial raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% during the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $358.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $370.23 and a 200-day moving average of $350.76. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

Free Report

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

