CIC Wealth LLC Sells 76 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CIC Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.6% of CIC Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $358.01 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $370.23 and its 200 day moving average is $350.76.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.