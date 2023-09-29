Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $358.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $370.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.76. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

