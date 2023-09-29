Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $18.48 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,079 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 0.7% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 11,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 73,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 40,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average of $51.47. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

