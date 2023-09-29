Aspiriant LLC Acquires 840 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $270.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.95. The company has a market cap of $144.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

