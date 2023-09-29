Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Invests $208,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock traded up $4.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $836.77. 359,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,058. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $863.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $774.51. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.67. The firm has a market cap of $345.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.14.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

