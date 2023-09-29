Rodgers & Associates LTD Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $26,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.56. The company had a trading volume of 54,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,679. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $188.23 and a 1-year high of $240.76.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.