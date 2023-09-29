Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 10.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.7% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 225,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,834,825,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $93.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.80. The company has a market cap of $144.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.58%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.