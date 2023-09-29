FinDec Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,821,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,156,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,867,000 after buying an additional 952,711 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $395.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,798,507. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $408.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.98. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The stock has a market cap of $316.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

