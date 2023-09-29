FCF Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

FCF Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624,628 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,834,000 after buying an additional 2,174,242 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,779,000. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,424,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 122.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after buying an additional 1,446,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.17. 429,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,210,595. The firm has a market cap of $144.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.80. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PM

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.