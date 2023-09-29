Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Buys 200 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.48. 86,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,726. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $295.07. The company has a market cap of $89.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.50.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

