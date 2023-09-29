Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.4% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.62. The stock had a trading volume of 751,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,091. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $123.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.40.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

